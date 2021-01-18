Coronavirus: I won't allow my children to go back to school - Sam George

Member of Parliament(MP) for Ningo Prapram Sam Nettey George has decided not to allow his children go back to school following the reopening of schools after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the President’s announcement in his address, schools have been reopened after thorough consultations with medical experts and other stakeholders.



Schools ahead of the reopening have been disinfected with the needed Protective equipment been provided to safeguard schoolchildren against the spread of the virus in the wake of the new variant.



But Sam George who is a lawmaker has announced that he will not allow his children go back to school as schools reopen today January 18, 2020

According to him, this is after consultation from Senior Medical officers and his wife.



He said it is better his children miss their grades rather than lose their lives to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.



The lawmaker said in a post on Facebook that “After deep reflection and consultation with Senior Medical professionals, my wife and I have decided that our children would NOT be going to school on Monday or anytime soon. As said earlier, better a missed grade than a grave”.