Coronavirus: Infected final year students to write WASSCE at isolation exam centres

WASSCE candidates writing exams

The Deputy Director for the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Kwabena Tandoh, has revealed that final students who are receiving treatment for coronavirus will take the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in designated classroom blocks.

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana, quite a number of students of Accra Girls’ Senior High School and other Senior High Schools tested positive to the virus, some of which are final year students who are candidates of the ongoing WASSCE.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, the Deputy Director for the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Kwabena Tandoh, said the GES in collaboration with the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) designated “isolation examination centers” in schools which recorded cases of coronavirus.



He explained that all infected final year students who have registered for the ongoing WASSCE, will write all their papers in these isolation examination centers, adding that no student will be disadvantaged as a result of COVID-19.

According to him, although most of the students who contracted the coronavirus had recovered, there are others who are asymptomatic and do not show signs of the Coronavirus.



“WAEC wrote a letter to us and all the necessary arrangements have been made. GES has designated classrooms in all schools which recorded the Coronavirus. These special classrooms known as the “isolation examination centers” will accommodate all students who were infected with the virus and are yet to recover. We are working together with the health experts and we assure all parents that no students will be disenfranchised as a result of coronavirus,” he explained.



He asked parents of students who are yet to recover from coronavirus to exercise patience that their wards will not be prevented from taking part in the WASSCE exams.

