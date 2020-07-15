General News

Coronavirus: It’ll be a disaster to send students home – GES

Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa is Director-General of GES

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has said it will be a disaster for the government to send senior high school students back home over COVID-19 fears. Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Ghana’s COVID-19 case management on Tuesday, 14 July 2020, Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said closing down schools will be a bad idea.

His comment comes on the back of calls from the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTAs) to the government to send home all senior high school (SHS) students to prevent further spread of the deadly COVID-19.



The appeal of the NCPTAs is as a result of reports that some students and teachers of some SHSs in the country, have tested positive for COVID-19.



Fourteen SHSs have, so far, recorded COVID-19 cases.

Answering a question on the danger of keeping students in school, the GES boss said: “We believe that the best option is to keep them [students] in school because if we decide to let them go into the bigger society, then we rather have to close down the entire country because if you have a thousand students going into different homes and they are infected, we are not sure of what is going to happen to the larger community."



"We are talking about 550,000 students; that is, the Gold Track students plus SHS final-year students, so if we decide to let them all go, I think we will be causing a big disaster to ourselves," he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.