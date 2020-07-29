Regional News

Coronavirus: Juaben Municipal donate PPEs to EC officials

The items donated included nose masks, hand sanitizers and tissues.

The Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has donated a number of personal protective equipments to the ELectoral Commission's registration officers in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

Mr. Kodjo Ansah-Sem, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) speaking at a brief presentation at Kotei, a farming community in the Juaben municipality said the exercise was necessary because the registration officers needed to be protected against contracting the disease.



“This is part of the efforts to help curb the covid-19 disease amidst the registration exercise”, the MCE noted.



Reverend Peter Antwi-Bosiako, the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD)said the gesture was not a political gimmick but a collective responsibility and mutual role of the government to promote and sustain development cause of the local people amidst the covid-19.

He urged the people to observe preventive and protective protocols against the disease as outlined by the government in order to prevent the contraction and spread of the disease.



Mr. Isaac Asante, the Registration Officer of the Center at Juaben-Kotei commended the Municipal Assembly for the gesture and urged his colleagues not to be entangled by fear and panic as they embarked on their duties.



The Municipal Assembly also donated the preventive items such as nose masks and hand sanitizers to the community members they visited.

Source: Gideon Ebbah

