Coronavirus: KIA tests can detect new variants - Frontier Healthcare Services

• Ghana has been praised for conducting quality COVID-19 tests at the airport

• Frontier Healthcare Services says they have sophisticated machines that can detect new coronavirus variants



• Frontier MD assures arriving, departing passengers of their safety at the Kotoka International Airport



Managing Director of Frontier Healthcare Services, Dr Kudzo Seneadza has said coronavirus tests taken at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) are of high quality.



According to him, Ghana has been lauded by the international community for the manner in and quality of tests conducted upon arrival and departure from the main international airport.



Reacting to calls that the current $50 test fee for Ghanaian and West African nationals be be reduced further, Dr Seneadza explained to the media that: “It’s important that we maintain the quality of the testing that has been internationally acclaimed already.

"All over the world, the Ghana situation has been praised because we are not doing just any cheap, scratch and go test. It is a sophisticated system that we have employed and it will be very sad if we have to compromise on that.”



Touching on how prepared his outfit was to prevent the importation of new variants, he noted that his team, together with manufacturers are on guard and their machines are also able to detect fast spreading new variants of the virus.



“We can confidently say that for each variant, our machine has been able to detect it. Our manufacturers are constantly picking intelligence all over the world and they test to make sure that we are able to capture them,” he added.



He made these remarks when members of Parliament's Health Committee toured COVID-19 centres at the KIA on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.



