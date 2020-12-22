Coronavirus: KOSMOS Energy supports correctional institutions, families

Officials of KOSMOS Energy Ghana making the donation

KOSMOS Energy Ghana on Monday presented assorted food items valued at US$50,000.00 to three correctional institutions and 400 families at a ceremony in Accra.

The institutions are the James Camp Prisons, Senior Correctional Centre and Light Outreach Orphanage.



The donation aimed at alleviating the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the less privileged.



Mr Joe Mensah, Head of Ghana Business Unit KOSMOS Energy, who presented the items to the beneficiaries also cut the sod for agricultural production of snails and mushrooms rearing for inmates of the James Camp Prisons.



He noted that during the pandemic, social and economic activities in the country slowed down and same brought about unexpected pressure on institutions and communities.

Mr Mensah said the situation informed KOSMOS’s decision to extend support to social institutions and the vulnerable in the country, adding that the presentation formed part of KOSMOS’s corporate social responsibility.



He said the James Camp Prison was selected because the inmates had started a training programme under the Agricultural Farming Sector and needed assistance, and hopeful “the snails and mushrooms rearing will generate additional income for the prisons.”



Mr Patrick Darko Missah, Greater Accra Regional Commandant of Prison Officers Training School, who received the items on behalf of the James Camp Prisons Service, expressed gratitude to KOSMOS Energy for the support and said the farming project would soon be replicated in other prisons.



He appealed to other civil society organisations, private entities, non-governmental organisations and churches to partner the Service to “transform the lives of those in custody so that whenever they out of prisons they would be useful in society.”