Coronavirus: Kids not immune to virus – Expert

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

Head of Department at the Child Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and lecturer at the KNUST School of Medical Sciences, Prof. Sampson Antwi, has debunked rumours that Children are immune to the deadly coronavirus.

This comment by the medical professor comes after a surge in the country’s coronavirus cases.



Over 14 children have reportedly contracted the Coronavirus in Ashanti Region although some have argued that children are more immune to the virus than adults and that as they serve as mere conduits for the spread of the virus.



Ghana has recorded a total of 5,358 active cases of the Coronavirus pandemic.



This was announced by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during the 23rd Covid-19 update address Sunday evening.



The death toll is pegged at 416.

Speaking in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Prof. Sampson Antwi explained that it is not totally true that children are immune to the virus.



He added that the current virus equally attacks children and even end up killing them.



Commenting on the re-opening of schools looking at the surge in cases, the medical professor called on the general public to strictly adhere to the handwashing, nose mask and social distancing safety protocols as laid down by government.



He called on schools using school busses to re-consider conveying strategies to help stop the spread of the virus.