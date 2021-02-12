Coronavirus: Knowledge of disease low among school children in Adansi Asokwa

Teachers have been urged to spend time educating students about the virus

Mr. David Kunta, Adansi Asokwa District Director of Health Services, has expressed worry about the low education on the covid-19 among school children in the District.

He has therefore charged teachers in the District to use a few minutes every morning to educate the pupils on the coronavirus pandemic and its effects to enable them to acquire the needed knowledge and appreciate the importance of adhering to the safety protocols.



Mr. Kunta made the call when a joint team from the district health and education directorates toured some basic schools to observe and monitor the implementation of covid-19 safety protocols in the schools.



He was worried about how some school children wore dirty nose masks and advised parents to try as much as possible to wash the nose masks of their children when they returned from school.



Mr. Kunta said schools had been linked to health facilities in the District to help address and contain possible suspected covid-19 cases in schools in the area.

Mr. Kwame Oduro– Owusu, District Director of Education, noted that his outfit was working closely with the District Health Directorate to ensure that the covid-19 did not enter any school in the District.



He said the visit to the schools was to ensure that all the COVID-19 safety protocols were strictly observed by pupils and teachers as well as community members.



Mr. Oduro– Owusu stressed the need for community members to undertake self-help projects to rehabilitate dilapidated classroom blocks in their communities.



He also appealed to parents to support their children with furniture to help address furniture challenges in some of the schools.