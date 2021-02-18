Coronavirus: Korle Bu continuously training staff – PRO

Korle Bu is Ghana's premier hospital

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, KBTH, is continuously training staff on coronavirus safety protocols as a way to protect staff and patients.

According to Mustapha Salifu, the Public Relations Officer of the premier hospital, staff continue to receive training as part of the administration’s prioritization for protection and safety.



GhanaWeb monitored submissions he made on Accra-based Joy FM’s news program.



“As part of their basic training as care givers, they (staff) are given basic training in infection prevention controls, but following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital organized training which is actually ongoing.



“They train and retrain staff across the hospital so it is rather surprising to hear some staff are claiming that they cannot protect themselves and provide services by exposing their colleagues and patients to danger,” he said.

Salifu was reacting to a Joy News report that said staff had expressed dissatisfaction with protocols at facilities earmarked to cater for suspected coronavirus patients. Staff who spoke anonymously said they lacked Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs.



“The training is basically about observing the safety protocols so that you protect your patients and yourself. It is also about the use of PPE which is also very critical,” he added.



He explained that there were different levels of PPE that staff wear at any point in time. That it differs for a staff attending to patients or those working on suspected cases directly.