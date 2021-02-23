Coronavirus: Krachi East Municipal distributes over 50,000 nose masks

The exercise is to help the fight against coronavirus

Krachi East Municipal Assembly has started distributing free nose masks and alcohol-based hand sanitisers to traders, shops, public organisations and individuals on the streets in the Municipality to help fight against the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Over 50,000 locally made nose masks and 30,000 alcohol-based hand sanitisers have been distributed to market women at Dambai to protect them against COVID-19.



The exercise was carried out at the Yam market, fish market, vegetable market, "Okada" riders stations, GPRTU branch 1 and 2, Protoa station, Global Millennium Transport Union and Dambai Co-operative Credit Union.



The Assembly gave each of these Unions 60 nose masks and 20 alcohol-based hand sanitisers to be given to passengers and travellers.



At both yam and fish markets, nose masks were distributed to farmers and fishmongers, who came to ply their trade.

Mr Patrick Jilima Chartey, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East after the exercise, explained to the Ghana News Agency that the Assembly had realised that some market women were not willing to purchase the nose masks due to reasons best known to them, so the Assembly capitalised on it to provide them for their own good use, free of charge.



He urged them to adapt to the wearing of the nose masks and also to respect the other social protocols.



Mr Addison Dawohunsu, SMaster of Dambai Cooperative Credit Union, assured the Assembly that the nose masks and alcohol-based hand sanitisers would be fairly distributed to their clients accordingly.



Some of the beneficiaries were appreciated and thanked the Assembly for the provision of the masks and the advocacy, which are crucial amid the pandemic.