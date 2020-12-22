Coronavirus: Land borders still closed as Akufo-Addo calls for caution during Christmas

Ghana’s land and sea borders will remain closed until further notice, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in his routine COVID-19 Sunday night address to the nation.

“It is important to stress that our borders, by land and sea, will remain closed to human traffic until further notice. Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs remain closed until further notice. All other institutions that have been cleared to function are to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols,” Akufo-Addo said in his 20th address to the nation since the coronavirus first hit the West African nation in March this year.



As the Yuletide approaches, the Ghanaian leader urged citizens to “err on the side of caution” by observing all the safety protocols, assuring that the government will ensure that the newly developed coronavirus vaccine reaches all.



“I entreat all persons with underlying ailments, such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic liver disease, and asthma to pay particular attention to their health during the festive season.



“Ghana… is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccines… I am aware of the anxieties relating to the safety and efficacy of newly-developed vaccines. Government will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe.

“I have put together a team of experts, from the relevant institutions and agencies, who are working assiduously towards the procurement and deployment of the vaccines in Ghana. The briefings held by the Ministry of Information will keep the nation updated on this matter.



“Until then, and with barely a week to the Christmas festivities, which bring in its wake family reunions, parties and many social and religious gatherings, I urge all of us to err on the side of caution, and observe the COVID-19 safety protocols no matter where we find ourselves,” Akufo-Addo pointed out.



Ghana has confirmed 53,954 COVID-19 cases out of which 333 persons have died. The number of active cases stands at 946 with 52,675 recoveries.



