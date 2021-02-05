Coronavirus: Lions Club donates PPE to two hospitals in Accra

The University of Ghana Medical Center

The University of Ghana Medical Center and the Ga East Hospital have received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Lions Club International District 418 at a joint ceremony in Accra.

This, according to the Club, is part of its contributions towards the fight of the coronavirus in the country.



The District Governor for District 418 Ghana, Helen Maku Obeng, who made the presentation, said this is part of their contribution to making humanity better.



Also, she said that after the mounting pressures that many health facilities have been faced with due to the pandemic, it was only proper that they also offered their little support to the overall fight.



She was hopeful that this contribution will go a long way to help the facilities and the many patients they put their lives on the line for to take care of.



Chief Executive Officer of the UGMC, Dr. Darius Osei, who received the items on behalf of the UGMC took the opportunity to remind all that there is a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.



He was therefore very grateful for the timeliness of the donation since the items they use in managing the infectious disease are consumables.

He thanked them for the donation, assuring them that they will be put to the right use in promoting the necessary safety and the observation of the safety protocols at their facilities.



On the part of the Ga East Municipal Hospital, Dr. Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah, who is the Medical Superintendent and Family Physician was concerned about the rising numbers in cases of young people testing positive for the coronavirus.



He therefore advised that they take all the necessary precautions to minimize the spread.



In all, according to graphic.com.gh, the group donated 200 overall gowns, 100 each of surgical gowns, safety goggles, surgical masks, face shields, and 14 infrared thermometer guns to both facilities.



The rest were 30 refillable 700ml automatic dispensers, 15 units 25-litre alcohol sanitizing gel, 84 powder-free gloves, 41 nitrile disposable gloves and 14 N95 nose masks.