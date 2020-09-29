Coronavirus: Locked down localities recorded 47 percent rise in crime rate - GSS

The onset of COVID-19 has changed the lives of people in a dramatic fashion, shaping the behaviour of law-abiding citizens and criminals alike.

In Ghana’s bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it locked down some localities identified as coronavirus hotspot



According to the Ghana Statistical Service, localities that were locked down saw a 47 percent increase in crime rate.



The GSS indicated an overall crime rate of 34.1 percent throughout Ghana as the country was in a lockdown period. However, locked down localities within Ghana witnessed a higher percentage.



This information was contained in the service’s COVID-19 Local Economies Tracker Wave.



“Overall, 34.1% of localities saw an increase in crime during the lockdown period. Theft (31.4% in total) and burglary (13.1%) were the two most common crimes in all district types.

These were followed by domestic violence (3.7%) and assault (3.1%). Localities in lockdown districts experienced the highest increase in overall crime rate and the various forms of crime.”



GSS further stated that although various containment measures have been put in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19, it is evident that the pandemic has had an adverse effect on businesses and the local economy.



The COVID-19 Local Economies Tracker Wave 1was conducted with 2700 localities in the country from May to June 2020.



Out of the total number of localities surveyed 554 of them are in districts that were in lockdown areas.