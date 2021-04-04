Coronavirus: MTN donates PPE to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

The donation was made to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund

MTN-Ghana, the largest telecommunication network in the country has donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The items included nose masks, overalls, gloves, thermometer guns, face shields and mentholated spirit, and PPE worth GH¢5 million to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund.



Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Western and Central Regional Manager of MTN commended health workers across the country for their dedication to the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana adding that MTN Ghana moved to put in place measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in its service centers across the country as soon as it was declared a pandemic.



"During this pandemic, we acknowledged that protecting health workers is paramount, yet there is a lack of PPE in some of our hospitals and health facilities.



"Today, I am very pleased to be here on behalf of the MTN Ghana Foundation to make an intervention that is needed to protect health workers during this period", he indicated.

Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, Chief Executive Officer of CCTH noted that the pandemic required that the staff were adequately protected to confidently attend to patients and manage the disease in treatment centers.



The government, he said, had done well to provide the necessary logistics required in combating the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana, but all, especially corporate bodies must support to protect the public from contracting the disease



We will continue to encourage all Ghanaians to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols issued by local and global authorities in fighting the pandemic, he stated.