Coronavirus: Microfin Rural Bank donates relief items to 300 savings groups

Microfin Rural Bank (MRB) located at Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region has presented some personal protective and safety items to the bank’s 300 savings groups as part of efforts to keep their customers safe and secured during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank donated Veronica buckets, hand sanitisers, tissues, nose masks, gallons of detergents and other items to the leadership of all the groups that are based in several communities within its operational areas.



Acting General Manager of MRB, Samuel Bentum, indicated that the gesture was the bank’s way of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of their clients and members of their savings groups amid the coronavirus crisis.



“A lot of measures have been put in place to protect by institutions to curtail the spread of the virus and as a bank, we are adhering strictly to them.



In doing so, we thought it wise to lend our support to our customers—specifically the over 300 savings groups that do business with us—to keep them safe and protected.”



”The ideal means of protecting oneself from the virus include washing of hands frequently under running water, wearing of nose masks and sanitisers as well as social distancing and we believe these items will help them to stay safe as they do business with us.”



According Mr. Bentum, the bank has also embarked on an extensive awareness creation on the pandemic in several communities within its operational area urging people to take the virus seriously and adhere to the mandated precautionary measures.

“We entreat our customers to observe the various preventive measures that have been put in place for them to safe so we can continue doing business together,” he added.



Victor Yaw Adu, a customer and leader of ‘Asempa 2’ one of the savings groups based in Pomadze, expressed gratitude to the bank for the show of love and care in times of crisis.



He said: “This gesture show that we are doing business with a compassionate bank, not all banks will do this for their customers. For thinking about our welfare and reaching out to customers with some of their profits, we are extremely glad and appreciative of this gesture.”



Another customer, Comfort Nyarko, representative of the group named “Shepherd’ in Ansaful, a nearby community, was equally enthused about the bank’s support.



“MRB has gone beyond the usual business of banking with us and have come to our aid with these items to keep us safe from the virus and we are very grateful,” she said.



The bank’s 300 savings groups are comprised of members from communities far and near including Kasoa, Mankessim and Swedru.

