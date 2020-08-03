General News

Coronavirus: Minister summoned to brief Parliament on employment figures

Employment and Labour Minister, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah

The Employment and Labour Minister, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, is expected to brief Parliament on details on the current employment figures in the country vis-à-vis the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, gave the assurance that the Minister will be presenting the figures to the House before recess later Monday morning.



The Minority last week requested that the Employment and Labour Minister, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, be summoned to Parliament to provide details on employment figures in the country.



According to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the figures will help ascertain the extent of the impact of COVID-19 on employment and related matters.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu underscored the critical need of the Minority’s request.



“…We need to understand the real economic and financial impact of COVID-19, public employment in Ghana,” he stressed.

