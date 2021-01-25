Coronavirus: Ministry of Health slowed our processes in finding a cure – GAMH

The Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists (GAMH) says the Ministry of Health may have paused their potential findings into a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association indicated that when the pandemic reached the shores of Ghana, herbalists came together, made a proposal to the government and presented some drugs to the Ministry of Health.



President of the GAMH, Dr. Anthony Mensah noted that these drugs were sent by the ministry to the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine for testing and approval.



On his (Dr. Mensah) account, the centre admitted the drugs had some efficacy with some already registered and being sold.



“The Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine sent an interim report to the Ministry of Health but we’ve not heard anything yet”.

Dr. Mensah believes the ministry should have researched further and worked in accordance to the report provided by the centre.



“If the research was continued, we probably would’ve found a cure for the virus by now”, he told Samuel Eshun in an interview on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



Dr. Anthony Mensah, however, indicated that the federation of Medical Herbalists and Traditional Herbal practitioners are ready to help the government and the Ministry of Health find a cure for the virus, “if they want to continue the process”.



Ghana is one of the leading countries when it comes to the use and research into plant medicine in Africa. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the world and the country’s decision to import a vaccine, many have questioned why Ghana cannot produce its own vaccine.