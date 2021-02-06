Coronavirus: Mutated UK strain more prevalent among recent infections – WACCBIP

The University of Ghana’s West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) has disclosed that the United Kingdom’s mutated strain of the coronavirus is prevalent among the current infection rates recorded in Ghana.

This comes after the Centre conducted a January sequencing of samples processed from its sampling sites across Ghana.



Director of the WACCBIP, Dr Gordon Awandare, providing further details on the increased transmission in a tweet noted, “data shows clearly that B.1.1.7 (first reported in UK) is now the predominant strain driving local transmission in Ghana.”



The strain known as the 501Y/VUI – 202012/01 was first detected in September 2020. Studies conducted so far reveal that it has been fast spreading around the globe. Experts say it is about 40 to 70 percent more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain.

Ghana has currently recorded 791 new cases of the novel coronavirus with a death toll of 449 and an active case count of 6,095.



