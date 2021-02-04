Coronavirus: NDC MP disagrees with threat to expose infected MPs

Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor, South Dayi MP

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor, has disagreed with a threat to expose MPs who are attending to the house despite having tested positive for coronavirus.

Ghanaweb monitored an interview he granted on Accra-based Joy FM’s news programme. “I am not in favour because these are medical matters,” he said.



According to him, medical records are confidential and their disclosure must be the preserve of patients: “Medical issues are confidential matters, but like I said speakership or leadership, they will have the results so for instance, my brother cannot know if I am positive or negative of covid-19 unless he shares that with me. “



He also explained why some MPs had yet to test despite repeated announcements by leadership to do so. “Some members too were not available at the time that they were allotted to test.

“For instance on our side, I knew of about eight members who are not available to test. Some too decided to do private tests and to submit the result to parliament,” he added.



Speaker Bagbin through the first deputy speaker Joseph Osei Owusu, yesterday cautioned MPs who have tested positive for coronavirus to self-isolate and seek treatment.



Reports indicate that parliamentary security will be asked to bar infected MPs from the premises effective Monday, February 8.