Coronavirus: NDC urges 'directionless' Akufo-Addo to close reopened schools

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said rising coronavirus cases is proof that Ghana is losing the fight to the pandemic.

Speaking at the 7th edition of the party's weekly press encounter on Monday, NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, called on Nana Akufo-Addo to close down schools it recently reopened, especially the SHSs, to address the rising case counts.



"We demand the immediate closure of all reopened schools which were hurriedly reopened under the guise of facilitating the writing of WASSCE, just to make room for the Electoral Commission to register SHS students on their school campuses," Sammy Gyamfi said at the press conference.



Reports indicate that over 10 Senior High Schools have recorded cases of COVID-19.



Mawuli SHS and Bishop Herman SHS are among SHSs where students have contracted the Coronavirus since schools reopened last month.



Speaking at the press conference the NDC Communications Officer said like Nigeria, which is a major participant in the WASSCE exam has done, Ghana must also rescind its decision to reopen schools.



"We urge President Akufo-Addo to prioritise human lives over electoral fancies," the opposition party executive stressed.

According to the NDC, “the careless and directionless leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo” is to blame for the rising coronavirus cases in Ghana.







Ghana reported 692 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, July 12, 2020, bring the national case count to 24,518.



The Ghana Health Services said in a statement that over 327,000 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose COVID-19.



A total of 129 people have died from the virus while 20,187 people have recovered.





