Coronavirus: NPP PC provides more Veronica buckets, disinfectants at Old Bortianor

NPP parliamentary candidate for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Sylvester Tetteh

The New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Sylvester Tetteh, has promised to put veronica buckets at vantage points at Old Bortianor and its environs as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

He said despite the efforts by government to raise awareness about COVID-19, many people are still misinformed and do not respect the precautionary measures. While some have difficulties understanding the importance of social distancing, others have limited access to daily updates and information. This he claims has contributed to the increase of the number of cases recorded in the Ga-South Municipality and nation at large.



Speaking to elders, residents and indigenes of Old Bortianor in the constituency when he distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), he advised them to adhere to government’s directives as well as the precautionary measures put in place to contain and control the spread of the disease.



He also cautioned against the politicisation of government’s effort in addressing threats posed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to him, the disease is no respecter of persons and does not discriminate between the rich and the poor or party colours, and it behoves on the citizenry and group leaders to rally behind the government to win the war against the virus.



Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the pandemic has claimed 582,320 worldwide.



About 13,504,012 have been recorded worldwide, while 7,892,128 patients have recovered, according to worldometer.

