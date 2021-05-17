Coronavirus: Nana Addo advises Ghanaians over complacency

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised Ghanaians not to be complacent in the fight against COVID-19.

The President while admitting that there has been a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, noted that none is safe as some countries continue to experience havoc as a result of the virus.



In his 25th address to the nation on measures taken against the COVID-19 disease, he advised: “Let the reduced rate of infections not lull us into a false sense of security; let us continue to adhere to the safety protocols, i.e. the enhanced hygiene and mask-wearing protocols; let us take the vaccine when it gets to our turn, and let us continue to put our faith in Almighty God”.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said that he is impressed with the adherence to COVID-19 protocols by the populace.

“By and large, it is gratifying to note that many Ghanaians are adhering to the protocols, and it is heartening to see law enforcement agencies acting against persons and institutions flouting the regulations”.



Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases as at May, 11, 2021 were 1,314 with 783 deaths.