Coronavirus: Nana Ofori Owusu blasts parties organising large crowd activities

Nana Ofori Owusu, PPP National Chairman

National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has warned political party leaders and members to stop holding campaign activities that attract large crowds.

The election 2020 countdown has begun and political parties going into the elections have commenced their campaign programmes.



President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have been embarking on Regional tours to solicit votes.



Former President and Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and his Running Mate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang are also touring parts of the country in hope of winning the hearts of Ghanaians as the elections draw near.



The leadership and members of the two big political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have joined their Presidential candidates on the campaign train.



The campaigns of both parties have seen a mammoth crowd in attendance.



Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan and former Attorney General, Joe Ghartey also filled the streets with thousands of NPP supporters during a health walk in his constituency ahead of the general elections.

In a video sighted by Peacefmonline, the supporters were seen overcrowded and not wearing nose masks nor practising social distancing.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Nana Ofori Owusu expressed worry over the blatant disregard for COVID-19 protocols by the party leaders amidst fears of a second wave of the disease.



The COVID-19 second wave has hit countries like Germany, Greece, France and the UK among others and as a result, the UK, Germany and France have announced a second lockdown.



Nana Ofori Owusu dreaded Ghana might experience a major strike if the citizenry keeps shirking the COVID-19 protocols.



To him, the politicians are making matters worse because of their equally shameful disregard for the protocols, hence encouraging their followers not to wear the nose masks and observe all the protocols.



"It's become a systematic programming of political parties but we won't talk about that. When they're campaigning that the superstars of the party must all assemble but you're breaking the rules of the President. Is it not ironic? Is it not ironic that leadership gives a direction and other people also do whatever they like because the attainment of power is more important than preservation of lives. What good will it be for all of us to become sick at the end of the day? What good will it be over 1 million people exposed by the time this election is over?"