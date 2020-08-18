General News

Coronavirus: Nine more deaths send Ghana's death toll to 248

The country's Coronavirus death toll has increased from the previous 239 to 248 according to a report by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The latest update stated that 340 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country raising the cumulative figure to 42,993.



The number of persons who have recovered/discharged from the disease has also risen to 40,796.



Ghana’s current active case count stands at 1,949.



The Ghana Health Service stated that Ghana has done a total of 428,695 tests from March 2020 to August 2020.



Currently, four regions in Ghana have no active cases of COVID-19. These are the North East, Savannah, Upper East, and the Upper West Regions.

Find below the regional breakdown of cumulative cases:



Greater Accra Region - 21,369



Ashanti Region - 10,650



Western Region - 2,924



Eastern Region - 2,109

Central Region - 1,829



Bono East Region - 730



Volta Region - 646



Western North Region - 598



Ahafo Region - 490

Northern Region - 489



Bono Region - 480



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 229



Upper West Region - 88

Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 18

