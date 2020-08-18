1
General News Tue, 18 Aug 2020

Coronavirus: Nine more deaths send Ghana's death toll to 248

Coronaviruse3r23.jpeg File photo

The country's Coronavirus death toll has increased from the previous 239 to 248 according to a report by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The latest update stated that 340 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country raising the cumulative figure to 42,993.

The number of persons who have recovered/discharged from the disease has also risen to 40,796.

Ghana’s current active case count stands at 1,949.

The Ghana Health Service stated that Ghana has done a total of 428,695 tests from March 2020 to August 2020.

Currently, four regions in Ghana have no active cases of COVID-19. These are the North East, Savannah, Upper East, and the Upper West Regions.

Find below the regional breakdown of cumulative cases:

Greater Accra Region - 21,369

Ashanti Region - 10,650

Western Region - 2,924

Eastern Region - 2,109

Central Region - 1,829

Bono East Region - 730

Volta Region - 646

Western North Region - 598

Ahafo Region - 490

Northern Region - 489

Bono Region - 480

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 229

Upper West Region - 88

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 18

