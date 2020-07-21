General News

Coronavirus: No Ghanaian has an excuse to disobey the protocols - Egyapa Mercer

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer

NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer has called on security authorities to be strict in enforcing the mandatory wearing of nose masks and other health protocols against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Hon. Egyapa Mercer, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', was disgusted by the reluctant behaviour of some Ghanaians to abide by the protocols, particularly regarding the wearing of nose or face masks.



He wondered why some Ghanaians are so recalcitrant that they cannot see how life-threatening the coronavirus is and the need for them to protect themselves and others.



He stressed that '"... this government is leading. It's doing things to protect you and me; to protect all Ghanaians'' but emphasized it will take the collective effort of all Ghanaians to win the war against the disease."

"We can't allow any individual to sacrifice his/her disobedience and put the collective totality of Ghanaians at risk. So, it's about time that the enforcement is done to the letter. No excuse! Because the science tells us that the more we prevent ourselves from inhaling droplets and the air that is contaminated by wearing nose masks all the time when stepping out of your house, that's the only way we can prevent and stop the spread of the disease," he stated.



Watch his full submissions below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.