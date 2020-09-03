General News

Coronavirus: No positive cases recorded following airport reopening - GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said no positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among passengers arriving through Ghana's main airport, Kotota International Airport (KIA).

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, 217 passengers were tested on the first day of the reopening of the airport to international AIR traffic while 30 passengers were tested on the second day.



Speaking at a press briefing on September 3, 2020, Dr. Kuma-Aboayge said this was a result of the accuracy of the antigen tests which are being conducted on passengers entering the country.



"So far no positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded following the reopening of the airport. We had three separate flights on the first day and all passengers aboard that flight have tested negative"



Meanwhile, passengers entering Ghana will be required to pay an amount of US$150 for COVID-19 tests to be conducted.



Passengers will then proceed to the sampling cubicle for their samples to be taken before descending to the main arrival hall.

The Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye at a press briefing on Monday, August 31 justified the cost of the testing as a 'good bargain'.



He added that arriving passengers who test negative will proceed to the immigration area and onto baggage claim for their luggage and then exit the terminal while persons who test positive will receive further clinical assessment and treatment.









