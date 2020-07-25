Regional News

Coronavirus: Nsein SHS positive cases soar from 6 to 26

Fiile photo of Coronavirus test kits

The Western Regional Health Service has announced that the Coronavirus positive cases of Nsein Senior High School in the Nzema East Municipality have moved from 6 to 26.

According to the Western Regional Health Service, Nsein SHS has recorded the highest positive cases in the Western Region.



The Western Regional Health Service Director, Dr. Jacob Mahama told a news conference in Sekondi that the Service has collected a total of 82 samples and 56 have been tested negative with no pending case.



Dr. Mahama disclosed that in all, 75 Senior High School and Nursing Training College students from 13 educational institutions in the Region have been tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.



He therefore, added that over 50 infected students have been recovered fully and taking part in the on-going WASSCE.



He said the Asankragua Nursing and Midwifery School in the Amenfi West District of the region has recorded 6 positive cases of the virus.



Speaking on the theme, "Continuing Quality Health Service Delivery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Challenges", Dr. Jacob Mahama assured the people of their relentless efforts to continue to monitor to manage the cases of the viral infection in the schools which had recorded the virus and stop the widespread of the infection on campus.

General cases in Western Region



Dr. Jacob Mahama seized the opportunity to indicate that as of July 23, 2020, a total of 2,467 positive cases of the Coronavirus pandemic have been recorded.



He said so far, 2,216 patients have been recovered and discharged with 6 deaths.



He stressed that the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality leads the chart with 639 cases, followed by Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis recording 632 cases and Amenfi West recording 442.



Achievements



Dr. Mahama, touted the refurbishment of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the construction of the trauma centre at Agona Nkwanta, remodeling OD Mpohor Health Centre were the new projects to be carried out in the region.

The other projects were; the construction of hospital in Nsuaem in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Shama District Hospital, Elubo Polyclinic, Bogoso District Hospital as some projects executing to provide quality healthcare delivery to the people.



Challenges



Dr. Mahama, therefore, cited inadequate transport systems, renovation of DHMT blocks, inadequate Anaesthetics among others as some major challenges facing the health directorate in the region.



Dr. Jacob Mahama, however, pledged to address the media weekly to update the Region about COVID-19 related issues.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

