Coronavirus: Numbers decreasing but don’t let your guards down – GHS to Ghanaians

Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, Director Health Promotion, Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the active number of COVID-19 cases is gradually decreasing. However, this is no time to let down our guards.

Director Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, noted that the reduction in the active number of COVID-19 cases is as a result of the efforts by the Government and the Ghana Health Service in ensuring that the country does not record-high the number of COVID-19 cases.



He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “Basically the measures that Government and the Service put in place have seen to the numbers going down. If you will recall this Easter, normal conventions were not allowed. Beaches were closed with police at various points. The police continue enforcing the laws on restrictions.



The Ghana Health Service still educates people on the wearing of nose mask. We continue to build capacity in our health institutions. We continue to do the testing and we have expanded the testing so I think that all those factors have contributed to the reduction in cases”.

Dr. DaCosta Aboagye reminded all that in order to maintain this downward trend, it is important that we continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



“As a country, we are moving forward in terms of the COVID-19 fight. The cases keep decreasing but what I will say is that as they are decreasing, we must know that we have a responsibility to follow the safety protocols. Let us continue to wear our face masks and wash our hands and use the hand sanitiser. If we go to a crowded place, we need to observe social distancing. We should observe social distancing at our workplaces. That can help us reduce the infection in our country”, he stated.



Ghana’s current active cases stand at 1469 with 779 deaths.