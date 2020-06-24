Regional News

Coronavirus: Okuapemman Past Students’ Association supports alma mater to host final year students

The Okuapemman Past Students Association (OPSA) has presented some essential items and medical supplies, valued at GHC 32,070.90, to the Okuapemman Senior High School towards ensuring the safety of students and staff on campus against COVID-19 infection.

This follows an appeal by the Management of the School to the Association to complement the Government’s efforts in hosting the 1436 finalists and Second - Year Gold Track students, who were scheduled to report to School on Monday, June 22.



The items included Veronica buckets with stands; 40 handwashing bowls



40 waste bins; 53 gallons of five - litre handwashing soap; 20 gallons of Parazone and four gallons of disinfectants.



They also donated 43 gallons of five - litre sanitizers, a box of bottled sanitizers; five infrared thermometers; two Nebulizer devices, some gloves, medical supplies for the school clinic, among others items.



A statement statement issued by the Association to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the National President of OPSA, Mr Stephen Asante Bekoe, in presenting the items, commended the old students for their benevolence.

Upon receiving the appeal, the Association set up an Emergency Covid Fund on June 5, with a set target of GH 35,000.00 to purchase essential items for the school, he explained.



However, within two weeks, the association had raised more GH50,000, with the 1990-Year Group donating the medical supplies.



He admonished the Management of the School to ensure that the items were used by only the intended beneficiaries and advised against individuals picking some of the items for their personal or private use, the statement said.



Mr Asante Bekoe urged the Management to form a formidable COVID-19 Committee to continually educate the students to observe all the COVID-19 protocols throughout their 11 weeks on campus.



The headmaster of the School, Mr. Atiemo Akuffo, expressed his appreciation to OPSA for the timely intervention and assured the members that all the materials and essential items provided will be used judiciously.

Okuapemman School was established on 8th February 1957 by Barrister Maxwell Opoku Akyeampong and currently has a student population of over 3314.



As part of the phased-approach to ensuring a new normal amid the Covid-19 crisis, final year students with Second - Year Gold Track Students of Senior High Schools were to report to campus yesterday.



The Government fumigated and disinfected the schools ahead of the day and has presented Personal Protective Equipment and essential logistics required to keep the more than 800,000 students, teaching and non teaching staff safe.



The finalists are to complete their courses and write the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, with the Government absorbing the fees, totalling GHC75. 4 million cedis.

