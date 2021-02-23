Coronavirus: Oman temporarily suspends flights from Ghana

File photo of operations at Ghana main international airport, KIA

The Gulf State of Oman has suspended inbound passengers from Ghana for a 15-day period as part of efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The measure takes effect from Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ghana is one of eight African countries affected by the measure.



The others include Sudan, South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Ethiopia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone. Brazil and Lebanon are the only non-African countries listed.



The BBC reports that the decision also affects arrivals from elsewhere if they have passed through any of the suspended countries in the 14 days prior to applying to enter the sultanate.

Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers, and their families are exempted from the suspension, according to the sultanate's coronavirus task force.



Oman’s ministry of health has weeks back indicated that earlier this month that travelers especially from East African countries were importing the virus. At the time they hinted at a ban on Tanzania specifically.