Coronavirus: One student tests positive at Mawuko Girls SHS

Mawuko Girls Senior High School

One student at Mawuko Girls Senior High School in the Volta Region has been confirmed to have contracted coronavirus, 3news.com has gathered.

The student (name withheld) showed symptoms of the viral disease over the weekend, forcing authorities to run tests on her samples on Monday.



She was subsequently quarantined.



The samples came out positive on Tuesday.



3news.com gathers she was quickly taken to a treatment centre and some health authorities came to the school the following day to take samples of her mates in the same dormitory.

Staff and student have been tight-lipped about the incident.



Since senior high schools reopened on Monday, June 22, a few schools have reported cases of the disease.



At Accra Girls’ SHS, six students and two staff have been confirmed positive and are already receiving treatment.



Other schools like Mpraeso SHS are awaiting results of samples taken from quarantined students.

