Coronavirus: Only 12% of Ashanti population wears face mask

Coronavirus cases are rising in Ghana

The Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, has said only 12 percent of the population of the region, wears a face mask.

This, according to him, was revealed after a survey was conducted by the health directorate on how people in the region are protecting themselves from the coronavirus pandemic.



Dr Tenkorang noted that active cases of the Coronavirus in the region were 12 two weeks ago but have now increased to 43.



He attributed the increasing number of cases to the non-adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Dr Tenkorang said this during a press conference held by the regional health directorate today, Tuesday, 10 November 2020.



He advised residents in the region to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols and protect themselves from the pandemic.



COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,329 nationwide after falling to almost 300 two weeks ago.