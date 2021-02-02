Coronavirus: Only 42% of Ghanaians wear face masks - GHS

File Photo of some women washing face masks for reuse

The GHS has revealed that only 42% of Ghanaians are properly wearing face masks.

According to a recent survey the Service conducted in the Greater Accra region, their data showed that only 36% of people had face masks but were wearing them in appropriate ways.



The Ghana Health Service however said that only 22% of people were found not wearing face masks at all.



The survey was conducted between 7am and 10am on January 29, 2021 in public spaces including lorry parks in some key districts that were earlier reported to have some of the highest statistics of COVID-19 cases.



“We did one on 29th January 2021. We did assess the mandatory wearing of masks in the Greater Accra Region which is the epicenter of Ghana… The good news is that, about 42% of people are now wearing masks appropriately, 22% were not wearing masks at all and 36% were not wearing it correctly.



“So, if I add, we are looking at almost 80% having the intention to wear and that is a good sign. So, we are seeing an upsurge in the use of face masks, and we hope that it will continue.”

Addressing the media, as reported by citinewsroom.com, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service said it was good news and his outfit is hopeful that it will continue.



In the breakdown, results from Ayawaso West Wuogon showed that 57% of people observed wore face masks, while in the Korle Klottey constituency, only 56% had the masks on.



Within the Accra Metropolis and the Ayawaso East municipality, only 39% of persons observed were in face masks while the compliance level in Ga West was only 29%.



Also, the areas where the lowest level of compliance were lorry stations, according to the survey.