Coronavirus: Over 1500 health workers infected in Ashanti region

A total of 14,263 cases of the disease have been recorded in the region with 192 deaths

A total of 1,557 health workers have been infected with coronavirus in the Ashanti region.

Out of the figure, 1,555 have recovered from the disease with two deaths.



Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang said this at a press conference held in Kumasi today, Wednesday, 24 February 2021.



He said a total of 14,263 cases of the disease have been recorded in the region with 192 deaths.



Dr Tenkorang said out of the total cases, 13,633 have recovered with 436 active cases.

He noted that 61 of the active cases are on admission while 377 are being managed at home.



The region will on 2 March 2021, commence vaccination for the disease in the 14 districts in Greater Kumasi.



This follows the arrival of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield) into the country today.



This is the first consignment of vaccines acquired through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) which Ghana, among 92 countries has signed unto.