Coronavirus: Over 3,000 samples yet to be tested, 10 doctors infected in Western Region

Over 3,000 backlog of samples are yet be tested for COVID-19 in the Western, chairman of the Western regional branch of the Ghana Medical Association Dr. Prince Boateng has said.

According to him, the backlog could significantly change the COVID-19 figure in the region which currently stands at 2,128.



Speaking to sit-in host of the Morning Starr Lantam Papanko Monday, Dr. Boateng said residents of the region are not adhering to safety protocols.



“The thing is because we have lots of samples to be tested, the picture in the region isn’t correct. As of Friday, there were 3000 samples that were yet to be tested in the region. And before the results come in, these people will go around and infect other people. If you walk through town, the picture is different. There’s total disregard for the wearing of face mask,” he said.



He also disclosed that 10 doctors in the region have tested positive for the virus.



“I can say we have 10 doctors in the region who have contracted the virus in the region. The issue of PPE is another challenge in the region and I think it cuts across. The unavailability of PPEs exposes our members.Some of our members use cloth masks in taking care of COVID-19 patients”.

Below is the regional breakdown of cases;



Greater Accra Region – 13,404



Ashanti Region – 5,254



Western Region – 2,128



Central Region – 1,110

Eastern Region – 931



Volta Region – 390



Upper East Region – 282



Bono East Region – 205



Northern Region – 186

Western North Region – 173



Oti Region – 120



Bono Region – 107



Ahafo Region – 98



Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 51



North East Region – 9









