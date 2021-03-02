Coronavirus: Over 50 kids in Ashanti Region infected in January-February

Over 300 children have tested positive for the virus since last year

Fifty-eight children within the ages of 0 and 5 years in Ashanti Region have tested positive to Covid-19 in January and February with one casualty, Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

According the statistics, over 300 children within same year group have tested positive to coronavirus since Ghana recorded its first case in March 2020



Ashanti Regional Director of the Service Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, speaking on Akoma FM’s morning show GhanAkoma on Monday, March 1, explained that “in just 2 months into 2021, 58 children within the ages of zero and 5 have tested positive and one death recorded”.



“All the children who tested positive are responding to treatment in various facilities. Their conditions are not very severe but our concerns are to ensure they do not pass the virus onto their guardians.”



He further cautioned that gradually, there is a surge in the Covid-19 cases because “we are moving from the mild symptoms to the severe symptoms of the new variant which may overwhelm our health facilities if proper measures are not swiftly taken”.

Dr. Tenkorang further advised the general public to refrain from the misconceptions harboured over the Covid-19 vaccines but rather take advantage of the vaccination to ensure the herd immunity target Ghana has set to achieve.



“The Ghana Health Service has observed with utmost sadness the trend of conspiracy theories and misconceptions people have tagged on the vaccines.



“Once we have the vaccines in the country, let’s take the shots with a united front, fight the virus so we can go back to our normal lives.”