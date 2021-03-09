Coronavirus: Over 75k in Ashanti vaccinated so far - GHS

The 45 percent represents 75,412 persons, who have so far taken the Covid-19 jab

One week after the Covid-19 vaccination kick-started in the Ashanti Region, a little over 45 percent of the 231,000 vaccine shots allocated for 15 municipalities and districts has been duly administered.

The 45 percent represents 75,412 persons, who have so far taken the Covid-19 jab.



Speaking on Akoma FM’s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, March 9, Ashanti Region Deputy Director for Clinical Care of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Rita Reindolf Larson explained that “though the figures are encouraging, there is more room for improvement”.



She, therefore, entreated “persons who are skeptical on taking the jab to rethink and take the vaccine”.



Dr Reindolf Larson further advised the public to eat before taking the shot to avoid unnecessary reactions.

“It is very important to at least eat some foods before taking the jab, it is very bad to take the shot on an empty stomach.”



Dwelling on some reported reactions some people have encountered, Dr. Rita Reindolf allayed fears the reactions may be prevalent, explaining that “the slight headache and nausea some people have been complaining of is quite normal”.



“The body will take time to adjust to the vaccine, hence such abnormalities are normal,” she observed, further indicating that “if serious reactions are recorded after taking the jab, it will be very necessary to report to the nearest hospital for prompt treatment”.