Coronavirus: Parliament to begin virtual sitting

Parliament of Ghana will from next week begin holding virtual sittings as part of measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

This was announced by the Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin in Parliament on Friday, 22 January, 2021.



One-third of the Members of the house will however be required to be present in Parliament with the others joining in the business of the house from their various locations.



The Speaker also disclosed that if there is a need for a debate, members will be expected to be present in Parliament.



The Speaker said: “Because of the COVID, I think we’re going to take some measures. We’ll be needing about one-third of members on the floor.

“The rest will have to do virtual parliament, you’ll have to be in your offices to observe proceedings, and as and when necessary, appear to contribute.”



The house is also considering holding sittings from the tent erected at the forecourt which was used for the swearing-in of the President to allow for the fumigation of the chamber and offices.



“We’re also making preparations, if possible, from next week to make use of the new tent, that is provided down there, where we used to swear in his Excellency the President,” the Speaker stated.



He also urged members of the house to cooperate with the Parliamentary Service to ensure a successful exercise.