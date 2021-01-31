Coronavirus: Parliament to reduce media personnel

Members of Parliament have changed the venue for sittings to observe the coronavirus protocols

The Chairman of Business Committee and Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has notified the House that the number of staff and journalist covering proceedings will be reduced to allow the house to properly follow the covid-19 protocols.

This will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at the time of the new wave.



During a presentation of business for the fifth week, the Majority Leader said,”… As Honourable Members may be aware, sitting arrangements in the house have been re-organised in line with physical distancing protocols. Furthermore, giving the upsurge in cases of covid-19 infections and associated deaths, the business committee recommends that the Clerk of Parliament take steps to ensure that only essential staff of the parliamentary services report undertaking official duties.”



Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu entreated all members to curtail visits by constituents and other acquaintances to their offices as the house resorted to in the lead up to elections when the disease was about peaking in Ghana.



“The Clerk of Parliament is further required to liaise with the Dean of the Parliamentary press corps with a view to reducing the number of media personnel who cover proceedings,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Majority Leader said all other visitors who do not have a critical business to transact in Parliament will not be permitted there.

Although Ghana is one of the African Countries that has been on top in the fight against covid-19, the new wave has caused fear and panic amongst all.



Currently, the country has 405 fatalities with 4,665 active cases as of 30 January 2021.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has also indicated that workplace outbreaks are a contributing factor to the rise in active cases.



The GHS has recommended de-congestion at workplaces and advised managers of offices to encourage working from home in order to reduce the spread of the virus.