Coronavirus: Phase three of nationwide market disinfection exercise hits Yendi, Bimbilla

The exercise also took place simultaneously at the Gushegu, Bimbilla and Savilugu markets.

Source: Patricia Atta, Contributor

Market women at the Yendi and Bimbilla markets have lauded the Government for the third nationwide disinfection of markets.

According to them, the disinfection exercise has come at the time it is most desired because the number of increasing positive COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.



"We would like to express our hearthfelt gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong and the local government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama for this laudable initiative to ensure Markets are being disinfected for the third time in the midst of COVID-19," they said.



The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) has partnered Waste Management firm Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) to disinfect markets across the country nationwide as part of measures to control the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.



The disinfection team from Zoomlion Ghana Limited stormed the Yendi market on Thursday 12th November 2020 to embark on the exercise.



The General Manager of Zoomlion for the Eastern Corridor Zone, Edmond Kweku Vidjah, in his remarks said the exercise will cover ten districts.



"We are in the Yendi Market today to disinfect the market as been directed by President Akufo-Addo. The first and second phase disinfection exercise helped in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that this third exercise will also help us to fight the pandemic. I will plead with the citizenry to adhere to the protocols". Mr Vidjah added.

Hajia Sakina Abudu, a market woman at the Yendi Market commended the Akufo-Addo led government together with Zoomlion for dedicating themselves to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Nanumba North, Abdulai Yaquob, briefing a section of journalists highlighted that the municipality so far have five imported cases and as such, sensitation was intensified again starting on 6th November, 2020.



He added further that the clergy have also been informed to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



"So far, we have distributed PPE to the schools in the municipality, five imported cases from Oti Region has been recorded and so we have dicongested the markets in ensuring social distance is practiced. The first and second disinfection exercise was beneficial hence with the five imported cases in the municipality, it is appropriate for us to sensitise the people in the municipality. On top of that we will also continue to screen all travellers from Kumasi, Accra, Ho and other parts of the country that will come into our municipality," he emphasized.



