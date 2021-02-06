Coronavirus: Philanthropist donates 2,000 nose masks to schools in Ellembelle

Clement Blay is a Pharmacist by profession

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

A philanthropist from Nzema Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Mr. Clement Blay has distributed two thousand (2,000) nose masks to some schools in the District to help curb the spread and contract of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

His kind gesture follows a news report filed by the media in the Ellembelle District that some students go to school without putting on the nose masks which had been directed by President Akufo-Addo.



Some of the beneficiary schools were; Kanokware D/A Basic School, Nyamebekyere Basic School, Menzezor Roman Catholic Primary School, Menzezor Nana Akye Blay Junior High School, Akoto D/A Junior High School, Nrenlekyi D/A Junior High School among others.



Addressing some students, Clement Blay who is a Pharmacist by profession, disclosed why he distributed the nose masks.



"I am not here to take the work of the Ghana Education Service to do but since I am a Ghanaian and also a philanthropist, I used part of my money saved to sew these masks to support our kids to be safe", he said.



He added that: "We can't sit down aloof to allow government to support our school children with nose masks but as individuals, we can also help because we children stay alive".

Mr. Clement Blay observed that majority of the students he met were wearing the surgical or disposable nose masks where the students confirmed that they had using the masks for than two days or more.



Mr. Blay took the opportunity and advised them not to use the disposable nose masks but rather use the clothing nose masks.



"I have seen that majority of you are using the disposable nose masks, though it is nice this mask only lasts for five hours and if you can, I will urge you to use the clothing nose masks so today I am going to give you each so that you use to come to school", he said.



He pleaded with them to observe all Coronavirus safety protocols by washing their hands frequently.



He also seized the opportunity to urge the students to take their studies seriously by using him as their role model.

Mr. Blay, therefore, promised to distribute additional nose masks to cover all schools in the Ellembelle District.



Blay however urged on other companies in the Ellembelle District and other spirited-individual people to support the students in the area and other people with nose masks and other Personal Preventive Equipment (PPEs).



The teachers and the students expressed their gratitude to Mr. Clement Blay for the kind gesture.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor