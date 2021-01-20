Coronavirus: Police arrests will only increase transmission – Security Expert

Dozens have been arrested since Monday for not complying with the nose mask directive

Security Expert, Paul Boateng has insisted that the Police arresting citizens disregarding COVID-19 safety protocols, especially the wearing of nose masks will in no way curb the spread of the virus.

On his accord, the virus will only be transmitted further with the Police endangering themselves if they (Police) keep arresting persons who disobey the President’s directive on the compulsory wearing of nose masks to public spaces.



President Akufo-Addo in his 22nd address to the nation on measures taken to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic charged the Inspector General of Police to enforce the law on wearing of nose masks.



Portions of the release read;



“On 7th January, as I said, I swore to dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana, and to do right to all manner of persons. It is my duty to protect lives and livelihoods.



In furtherance of this, I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport. They are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies, if need be.

Persons in market places, workplaces, and operators of public transport must conduct their activities in accordance with the hygiene and safety protocols. The wearing of masks in these places is mandatory. Regulatory agencies will undertake random checks to ensure conformity with COVID-19 rules. Should any facility or institution fail to comply with these directives, its activities will be immediately prohibited, and appropriate sanctions applied.



It is important that I remind all Ghanaians that severe punishments exist on our statute books for persons breaking the law on the mandatory wearing of masks. Should anyone be arrested by the security agencies disregarding this directive, that person will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law.



Just two days after the President’s address, the Ghana Police Service arrested some one hundred (100) individuals for not wearing nose masks in the capital and sent to the Central Police Station in Accra.



Those arrested were ironically massed up at the Accra Central Police station, defying the social distancing protocols.



Paul Boateng reacting to these arrests stated that if such arrests are to go on, the cells in the Police Stations will be completely filled up with the infection rate of the virus soaring because of such drastic measures.

Interviewed on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy FM, the Security Expert said, “the Police issuing such arrests will not reduce the infection rate of the virus but rather increase it if lots of people are arrested and put in these tiny cells. Officers themselves may be infected in the process and that will be sad”.



He believes before the President gave such a directive, an intensive educational campaign should have been put in place. To him some citizens may have not had the opportunity to listen to the President’s 22nd address, hence, their ignorance of it.



The Security Expert advised the President to make use of Assembly Members in the various communities to educate citizens the more on the directive. “Let us escalate our educational efforts instead of arresting citizens. We do not need to use force in all cases but sometimes, we can talk people into doing the right thing”.