Coronavirus: Police stations, barracks disinfected in Ahafo, Eastern and Upper West regions

The Ghana Police Service has commenced a disinfection exercise in all its facilities in the country

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

The exercise conducted by Zoomlion Ghana will span one week, as part of continuous measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 at police stations, barracks, training schools, markets, cells, and offices.



It kick-started on Monday, February 8, 2021 simultaneously in two regions – Ahafo, Eastern and Upper West Regions, which saw police facilities in the two regions thoroughly disinfected.



In Ahafo, the District Police Headquarters, the Divisional Police Headquarters—all in Goaso, and Akrodie police station were disinfected.



Speaking to journalists at the Ahafo Regional Police Headquarters, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Andrews Boadu Ekumah, who spoke on behalf of the regional commander, thanked the government and Zoomlion for their continuous efforts to protect law enforcers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He assured that the regional command will continue to play its role in ensuring that citizens in the region observe the Covid rules.

The Zonal Manager, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in the Ahafo Region, Mr Edward Ziddah, gave a firm assurance that his outfit will continue to support the government in its quest to defeat the virus.



According to him, about fifty (50) police installations were expected to be disinfected within a space of two days.



It would be recalled that the police in May last year, launched a nationwide exercise at the Police Training School in Accra to fumigate and disinfect all 1,249 facilities of the service in the country.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong Boanuh, who launched the exercise, said the health and safety of personnel of the service were paramount to ensuring security in the country. That exercise spanned one month.

