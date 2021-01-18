Coronavirus: Police to announce mandatory mask-wearing measures

Police have presidential directives to enforce mask wearing in public.

The Ghana Police Service will soon be rolling out mask wearing enforcement measures in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The service via its social media handles said: “We'll soon inform all about renewed enforcement strategies for the mandatory wearing of face mask.”



Ghana’s virus statistics are rising alarmingly according to the January 17 address by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Subsequently, government has strongly urged preventive measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.



The non-medical interventions had waned drastically since it was strictly enforced last year in the early days of the pandemic.



The president thus instructed police to strictly enforce preventive measures. “I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask wearing at all public places and in public transport.



“They are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies, if need be,” he added.

According to the president, Ghana had recorded a new variant of the virus through the Kotoka International Airport. The country is currently registering an average of 200 new cases daily, with some of the severe cases being young people.



Government is looking to scale up medical interventions such as testing, tracing and treatment of infected persons. Government also attributed the spike to non conformity to public health protocols especially during weddings and parties over the festive season.



Ghana’s most recent caseload according to the Ghana Health Service stood at 57714 cases out of which over 1770 are severe cases. The total death toll stands at 346.



