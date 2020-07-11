General News

Coronavirus: Postmortem on every dead person would reveal terrifying figures - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr says a postmortem must be conducted on all dead bodies in the country.

Ghana has recorded 23, 834 cases of COVID-19 with 19,212 recoveries and 135 deaths.



Out of the confirmed cases, 9,556 were detected through routine surveillance whilst the other 14,278 through contact tracing.



According to him, there are communities in the country, particularly the Zongo areas, where deceased people are immediately buried, but he would have the government to order for an autopsy to be done on all dead bodies.



He believes there would be new additions to the COVID-19 figures.

"In COVID-19, postmortem must be carried out on every dead person. First of all, to enable us see the extent; to enable us determine the nature of the disease and so on. But up till date, there are a lot of communities that when a person dies, the deceased within three to four hours would be buried."



"So, all those figures are not recorded...If we should test every dead body and so on, maybe we would see terrifying figures,” he said.





