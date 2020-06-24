Health News

Coronavirus: Prepare these ‘magic’ foods with Kontonmire and Dawadawa to stay fit

Eat ‘Kontonmire’ and Dawadawa’ to boost your immune system; those were the words of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 9th and 11th ‘COVID-19 addresses’ to the nation.

These were but a few of the ingredients he highlighted as major health boosters to be adopted in meals especially during this coronavirus pandemic.



Kontonmire is basically cocoyam leaves, fused into various local dishes to serve as delicacies. Dawadawa, on the other hand, is the local name for pods from the African Locust bean tree, scientifically known as Parkia biglobosa. Whilst its flavor makes foods scrumptious, its health benefits are undisputedly numerous.



Aside good vision, Dawadawa improves blood pressure, reduces cholesterol, treats diarrhoea, improves digestion and heals wounds. Kontonmire, on the other hand, reduces cholesterol, helps control blood pressure, improves the immune system, and gives Vitamin and C.



How best can you transform these into mouth-watering delicacies that will keep you healthy also? Ghanaweb in this piece takes a look at some simple, local foods that can be prepared using these two ingredients; Kontonmire and Dawadawa.

EbunuEbunu:







Its transliteration from the Akan language would be ‘Green Green’. It is made from Kontonmire which gives it its green colour and healthy characteristic. It is often prepared with local spices, dried meat or fish (or any meat of one’s choice), snails and mushrooms. It could either be prepared light and taken with fufu, gari or banku or thickened and served with boiled plantain, yam, etc.



Kontonmire stew:





This is a very common meal and is prepared in various ways. It can be done the ‘abomu’ way or prepared in a saucepan and on fire. With the ‘Abomu’, everything is grounded manually in the earthenware bowl, the cocoyam leaves boiled on fire and added to the grounded ingredients and sometimes garnished with palm oil.



It can alternatively be prepared with all the ingredients on fire, blended or grounded agushi (melon seeds) added and the Kontonmire chopped and added to the sauce. It is best served with ‘Ampesi’ (unripe plantain and yam or cocoyam), ripe plantain, rice or any food of one’s choice.



Nkatenkonto:





As the name suggests, it’s a meal made from a combination of Peanut butter (groundnut paste) and Kontonmire (cocoyam leaves). Kontonmire paste (made from cooked and blended cocoyam leaves) is added to the groundnut soup process, with the preferred protein choice. Nkatekonto is usually served with fufu, rice, gari, and banku.



Dawadawa tea:





Dawadawa Tea is a natural tea from the beans that helps the body by providing nutrients, minerals and vitamins. It usually comes in the powdered form. Can be added to hot water, sieved and drank. It is healthy and boosts the immune system.



Dawada Jollof:







It’s a delicacy predominantly prepared in the northern part of Ghana. It is prepared with either pounded or raw dawadawa (locust beans). Just like the usual jollof process, it requires preparing a sauce. The dawadawa is added as one of the final ingredients to the sauce, before water is added and the rice finally added. This meal is not only tasty but also very healthy.

