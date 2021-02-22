Coronavirus: Prestea Huni-Valley MP donates PPEs to Constituents

Wisdom Cudjoe during one of the donations

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Mr. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region has donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to his constituents to curb the spread and contract of the deadly Coronavirus in his area.

Some of the items he presented to the Ghana Health Service Directorate, Ghana Education Service Directorate, Senior High Schools, Community Health Posts, Basic Schools, GPRTU, and Market Centres included; 200 Veronica buckets, 50 thermometer guns, 20 boxes of hand sanitizers, 5,000 pieces of disposable face masks and 50 big boxes of hand tissue papers.



The items were presented at the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly through the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr. Isaac Dasmani in the presence of the Municipal Health Director, Mr. Kofi Tamakloe, Education Director, Madam Mary Kwoffie, some Departmental Heads and other interest groups.



Making the presentation, the NDC Lawmaker, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe stated that the donation would help the campaign against the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that his vision to serve a healthy constituents is achieved.



The presentation comes as the third time from Hon. Cudjoe. He twice distributed similar items last year when he was a parliamentary candidate.

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe made a profound statement that: "I cannot serve my people well if all of them fall sick, hence the need to do this to prevent them from getting sick for the development of the constituency".



The enthusiastic Heads of Department and other interest groups who were present, expressed their profound gratitude and did not hide their admiration for the humble Hon. Member of Parliament.



The MCE on his part thanked the MP for the great intervention to fight the deadly COVID-19 and like oliver twist, asked for more of such as times go on.



The NDC Constituency Secretary, Dr. Mathew Ayeh who accompanied the MP MP to do the donation has this to say: "From the people of Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, we see this is a mark of someone who doesn't just offer assistance just because he needed something from someone, but to continue doing something good for his people as an obligation of a leader who thinks and care about his people".

