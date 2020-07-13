General News

Coronavirus: Public urged to strictly comply with safety protocols

File photo: Wearing nose masks has been identified as one of the preventive measures

Mr Joseph Tetteh, the Second Trustee of the Kaneshie Drivers’ Association has urged the public not to relent in adhering to the COVID-19 protocol in order to contain the spread of the disease.

He said the increasing rate of the infection of the virus was scary and therefore people should continue to wear the nose masks, wash their hands and use the sanitizers regularly while practicing the social distancing.



Mr Tetteh gave the advice in an interview when the Ghana News Agency undertook a survey to assess the Association’s management efforts against the coronavirus at the station.



He said in their station, vehicles were not allowed to move out of the station if even one passage was found without a face mask.



He commended the government for the safety measures put in place to contain the disease, especially the practicing of the social distancing and pleaded with the citizenry “to religiously comply with the protocols for their own safety.”

Mr Abdul Razak Mohammed, the Secretary of the Madina Central Welfare of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union, said the executives of the terminal was strictly enforcing the “No masks no entry” policy to ensure safety against the COVID-19.



He said the disease was real and that everyone must play a part to contain the spread.



Mr Mohammed expressed gratitude to Mr Abubakar Siddique Boniface, the Member of Parliament for Madina for donating personal protective equipment to the Union.

