Coronavirus: Queen of Agona supports basic schools

Nana Acheampomaa Nkasa Yiadom II, Queen of Agona pose with beneficiaries of her donation

Nana Acheampomaa Nkasa Yiadom II, Queen of Agona in the Sekyere South District, has donated personal protective items, to some selected schools in the township to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation, which formed part of her special initiative to impact the lives of her people, saw the beneficiary schools receiving items such as face masks, tissues, hand sanitisers and Veronica buckets.



The beneficiary schools were Agona Jubilee School, Methodist primary, African faith, Islamic school, Maranatha School Complex, Gospel International, Interberton Primary, Presbyterian Primary and the Seventh Day Adventist Primary A and B primary schools.



Presenting the items at a brief ceremony in the various schools, Nana Acheampomaa, said the protection of children against infectious disease must not be left to the government alone.



She said it was worrying that some parents could allow their wards to attend school without face masks given the emergence of a new variant of the virus.



She charged the parents not to shirk their responsibilities to protect the vulnerable children who could not protect themselves without guidance from parents.

"We must all put our shoulders to the wheel as stakeholders to keep the children safe to avoid another closure of schools," the Queen appealed.



She said the children represented the future of the country and urged parents, teachers and other stakeholders to join hands to make the school environment safe in the face of the rising cases of the disease.



Mr George Adu Abrokwah, the District Director of Education, who joined the Queen for the donation, applauded her for complementing efforts of the government to protect the children from infection.



He said the items would strengthen the protection of the children and called on public-spirited individuals and organisations to provide support to reduce the risk of infections in schools.