Coronavirus: Recovery cases are our strongest sign of hope – Dr Okoe Boye

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Deputy Minister of Health, has said Ghana’s COVID-19 recovery cases remains the strongest sign of hope for the country in the fight to curb the spread of the disease.

“Our recovery cases are our strongest sign of hope that the virus can be defeated" and urged the people to refrain from stigmatization, he said.



Dr Okoe Boye said this when he toured the Hohoe COVID-19 Management Centre in Hohoe as part of his tour of facilities in the Volta Region.



Stigmatizing your only sign of hope should be discouraged as such recoveries are the visible signs of success, he added.



He said gauging Ghana against the rest of the world, the country’s Covid-19 statistics was an “inspiring one” with a zero point six per cent deaths.



The Deputy Minister said this is due to contact tracing, testing and treating cases and providing the necessary care adding that “I believe strongly that we will win the war."

Dr Okoe Boye said although frontline health workers were enjoying an additional 50 per cent allowances of their basic salaries, all health workers are enjoying tax exemption as well as life insurance for all in line of duty.



Dr Pius Mensah, Medical Superintendent of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital, said there is a Municipal Rapid Response Team to oversee the day to day activities of screening, isolation, testing and treatment of COVID-19 cases.



He said the Hospital has met various risk groups such as transport unions, hotel operators and educated them on the virus and also collaborated with the Ghana Immigration Service, Port Health and Custom Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) to ensure effective screening at the borders.



The Medical Superintendent said the Hospital has managed 23 suspected cases at its holding area designated for keeping suspected cases for between 24 to 48 hours whilst awaiting for sample results with staff running a 12-hour shift system.



Dr Mensah said the Municipality has recorded 21 Covid-19 positive cases, four from surveillance, five as contacts of index cases and 12 from subsequent cases with a total of 15 successful recoveries.

Dr Timothy Letsa, Volta Regional Director of Health Services, commended the management and staff of the Hospital and its COVID-19l staff for being dependable and accommodating in the fight against the disease.



He said the Directorate would continue to provide the needed support to the Hospital.



Dr Letsa said more education in the Municipality is needed as a solution to stigma and urged citizenry not to fear but adhere to precautionary measures.



Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said an effective collaboration between the Assembly, Heath Directorate, the Hospital and stakeholders made it possible for the completion of the Centre for effective management of cases in the Municipality.

